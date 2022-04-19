Woman Blindfolds Fiance, Attacks Him with Knife to Reject Marriage in Andhra Pradesh

A young man was attacked by his fiancée with a knife when he closed his eyes after she invited him to a secluded place under the guise of having sweet nothing with him secretly. The passersby found the youngster in a pool of blood and rushed him to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

The police arrested the young woman. The incident took place at Ravikamatham village of Anakapalle district in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Rama Krishna, the Sub Inspector of police, Ramu Naidu (28) who belongs to Paderu, the headquarters of Alluri Sitharama Raju district was engaged with Viyyapu Pushpa (22) from Ravikamatham. The parents both decided to hold their marriage on May 28.

Ramu Naidu who is pursuing PhD and working in a private organisation in Hyderabad recently came to his native place for marriage preparations. Knowing his arrival in his native place, Pushpa called him to have a private talk. She took him to a hillock near her house.

Pushpa asked Ramu to close his eyes offering a surprise gift and she blindfolded his eyes with her Dupatta.

The moment when Ramu Naidu’s eyes were blindfolded, Pushpa without a second thought took a knife and cut his throat and said, “I am not interested to marry you."

Later, Pushpa shifted him to a local private hospital on her scooty with the help of a passerby. She told relatives that they both fell from the hill and Ramu was seriously injured. Ramu Naidu’s health condition is said to be critical.

During the interrogation, Pushpa informed the police that her parents fixed the marriage with Ramu Naidu without her consent.

The police also investigated whether the young woman had any love affair with another person.

