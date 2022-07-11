Woman Dies by Suicide at Kolkata Metro Station, Services Disrupted

A woman died after jumping in front of an approaching metro train at Girish Park station in north Kolkata on Monday afternoon, disrupting services on the North-South Line, police said. The incident happened around 12.35 pm, they said.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, jumped in front of a Kabi Subhas-bound train, they added. Police said they are investigating the matter, and checking the CCTV footage of the station.

Disclaimer: DISCLAIMER:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

