Woman Displays Indomitable Courage, Flies From America to Unite With Lover in Murshidabad

In a love story inspired by Bollywood cinema, a young woman came to Raninagar in Murshidabad from distant America to unite with her lover.

Farhana Akhtar, a US resident, developed a romantic relationship with a young man named Musafir Hossain from the Katlamari area of Raninagar police station of Murshidabad. Musafir Hossain used to make TikTok videos. Seeing that, the young woman fell in love with him. Both of them connected through social media. After that, for three years their relationship continued.

In the end, the young woman came straight from America to her lover’s house in Katlamari of Raninagar. At first, the family members did not want to accept the relationship. The young woman said that the family members finally accepted her indomitable courage and willpower. Musafir Hossain said, “She came to me with huge faith and left her family in the US. I will try my best to honor this trust."

Advertisement

Farhana Akhter said that she wants to marry Musafir Hossain and take him to the US in the future. Residents gathered at Musafir Hossain’s house as soon as this incident came to light. Everyone from young to old is coming to Musafir Hussain’s house to see the American lady.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here