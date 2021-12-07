Home » News » India » Woman Doctor Hammers Husband to Death with Lover in Bhopal

Woman Doctor Hammers Husband to Death with Lover in Bhopal

The couple brought the body to the police station in a car.(PTI/Representative image)
The police personnel checked the car and found the dead man lying there in a pool of blood with grievous injuries on the body.

Vivek Trivedi| News18.com
Updated: December 07, 2021, 20:17 IST

In a sensational incident, a woman doctor first sedated her husband and then killed him with her lover using a hammer in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

The police staff posted at the Katara Hills police station were in for a shock on Tuesday afternoon as a couple reached there in a car and told the police that a man is lying dead in the car trunk.

The police staff immediately alerted their superiors.

Additional SP Rajesh Singh Bhadauria told the media that the woman Sangita Meena and her lover Ashish Pandey had sedated the woman’s husband and then killed him using a stick and hammer. After the man died in the assault, they put his body in the car and planned on dumping it somewhere but later they appeared in the police station and surrendered.

“We have taken the duo into custody and investigation is on," said the officer.

Sources claimed that the doctor had an illicit affair with Ashish Pandey to which her husband objected and the two hatched a plan to eliminate him.

Vivek Trivedi Vivek Trivedi has been writing stories on politics, environment, human interests and issues that concern public in general from India’s heartland Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh for more than 15 years. Based in the City of Lakes, Bhopal, he has nurtured a special love for stories on nature and water conservation. Sports, RTI, farming issues and urban innovations are his other areas of interest.

first published: December 07, 2021, 20:15 IST