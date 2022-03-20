Woman Files Sexual Assault Case Against Another Tattoo Artist in Kerala

Another tattoo artist has been accused of sexual assault in Kerala after a Malappuram native made a complaint to police.

The woman has complained with the Palarivattom police in Kochi against a tattoo artist, Kuldeep Krishna of ‘Deeplink’ tattoo studio.

Police have registered a case against the tattoo artist and are investigating.

The Malappuram native in her complaint told the police that she had joined Kuldeep Krishna’s tattoo studio in 2020 and he had told her that he would teach her tattoo art. However, he sexually assaulted her several times under the pretext of teaching tattoo art.

In the police complaint, the woman said that she was subject to sexual abuse at several places in Kochi and had even taken her to a few hotels in and around Kochi and subjected to abuse. She also said that he had recorded the sexual abuses on his mobile phone and threatened her with blackmail.

Advertisement

The Malappuram native in the complaint to the police said that she did not raise the complaint till now due to fear of her life and had now come out in the open after several women had lodged complaints of sexual abuse against another tattoo artist, Sudip in Kochi.

It may be noted that six women, including a foreigner had complained against the Kochi-based tattoo artist, Sudip who is presently in judicial custody.

‘Me Too’ allegations against tattoo artists are the new shocking development in Kerala during the past few days and the budding industry is reeling under the controversy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.