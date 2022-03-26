Woman Gang-raped After Her Toddler Taken Hostage at Gunpoint in MP Village

A 24-year-old woman was raped by two men who held her three-year-old son hostage at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at a village under Mehgaon police station, around 40 km away from the Bhind district headquarter, police said.

The accused Vikram (28) and Krishna Sharma (30) threatened to kill the complainant's three-year-old son with a gun and raped her by taking turns, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said quoting the FIR.

A case of rape was registered and search is on to trace the accused duo, he added.

