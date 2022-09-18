Woman Jumps Off Building with Six-year-old Daughter in Thane, Both Die: Police

A 28-year-old married woman allegedly ended her life by jumping with her six-year-old daughter from the sixth floor of a building in Mira Road area, police said. The residents of the building found the woman and the girl lying dead in a pool of blood around 3.30 pm, said an official of the Kashimira police station.

The motive behind the woman’s extreme step was not known yet and probe was underway, he said.

The woman, named Rekha Devasi, took her 6-year-old daughter Ankita to the terrace and jumped off. The woman used to live with her husband and two children in the same building, news agency ANI reported.

In a separate but similar incident, a 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well along with her two children at a village in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, police said on Friday.

Bodies of Girja Bai, her two-year-old daughter Sania and six-month-old son Siddhant, were found floating in the well near their house in Mangamar village under Dipka police station limits on Thursday, an official said.

As per preliminary investigation, Girja had left the house with her children while other family members were asleep in the early hours of Thursday, he said.

The woman took the children to the well and jumped into it with them, he said. A search was subsequently launched and their bodies were found floating in the well, the official said. Girja was suffering from a mental illness and availing treatment for it, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

