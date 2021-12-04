Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured After Car Falls into Canal in Muzaffarnagar

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband, brother of local BJP leader Sanjay Dhiman, was injured after their car fell into a canal in the district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Chokda village under Charthawal police station when the couple was returning in their car from a wedding ceremony, they said.

Sachin has been moved TO a hospital for treatment, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.