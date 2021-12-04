Home » News » India » Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured After Car Falls into Canal in Muzaffarnagar

Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured After Car Falls into Canal in Muzaffarnagar

The man has been moved to a hospital for treatment. (Image: Shutterstock)
The man has been moved to a hospital for treatment. (Image: Shutterstock)

The incident happened at Chokda village under Charthawal police station when the couple was returning in their car from a wedding ceremony.

Advertisement
PTI
Muzaffarnagar // Updated: December 04, 2021, 12:52 IST

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband, brother of local BJP leader Sanjay Dhiman, was injured after their car fell into a canal in the district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Chokda village under Charthawal police station when the couple was returning in their car from a wedding ceremony, they said.

Sachin has been moved TO a hospital for treatment, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 04, 2021, 12:52 IST