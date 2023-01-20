Nari Shakti on Display: Lt Commander Disha Amrith to Lead Navy Team on Republic Day

Lt Commander Disha Amrith will lead the Indian Navy’s Republic Day contingent of 144 young sailors and its tableau will showcase the ‘Nari Shakti’ in force. She is a naval air operations official posted at a strategic base.

According to PTI, Navy officials said three women and five men Agniveers will also participate in the parade at Kartavya Path. Besides Amrith, another officer - Sub Lt Valli Meena S — will be among the three platoon commanders of the naval contingent.

29-year-old Amrith – an Engineering student from BMS College of Engineering in Karnataka - was part of the National Cadet Corps’s Republic Day team in 2008. It was at this time that she dreamt of being part of the marching contingents of one of the three services at the celebrations in Delhi some day.

“Since 2008, I was nurturing this dream of being part of the Republic Day contingent of the armed forces. It is an amazing opportunity that the Indian Navy has given me (to lead the naval contingent)," Amrith told PTI.

Disha Amrit hails from Mangaluru and joined the Navy in 2016. She was posted at a key naval facility in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after completing her training in 2017.

“I am an aviator for Dornier aircraft and have been carrying out sorties in the plane," she told PTI.

Last month, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said the Navy is looking at opening all its branches for women from 2023.

Speaking to PTI, Amrith said she always wanted to be part of the armed forces and it was partly inspired by her parents as well.

“My father also wanted to be part of the services but could not. I am proud to be part of the Navy and will continue to serve the Navy with full zeal and dedication," she said.

Asked about the challenges that women face in the forces, Amrith said, “I became stronger physically, emotionally and I am now more self-driven." The renowned brass band of the Indian Navy of 80 musicians will be led by M Antony Raj, playing the Indian Navy Song ‘Jai Bharti’.

(With PTI Inputs)

