Woman Dies After Jilted Lover Sets her Ablaze; Wrongdoers to Be Punished Without Delay, Says Jharkhand CM

A 22-year-old woman died in a Ranchi hospital on Friday hours after being set ablaze allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected, police said. The woman, Maruti Kumari, a resident of Bhalki village in Dumka district, was rushed to a local facility by family members and then referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in the state capital, a senior police officer said. Confirming the woman’s death, Dumka Superintendent of Police, Amber Lakra, told .

The accused, already married, has been arrested, Shivender Thakur, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Jarmundi, told PTI. This comes weeks after another minor girl in the district was set on fire allegedly by a man for spurning his advances. The girl died days later.

According to Thakur, “A local man, who wanted to marry the victim, had entered her home on Friday morning, poured petrol on her when she was asleep, and set her ablaze.

“She was rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital by family members, and doctors later referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)."

Reacting to the gruesome incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister assured that action has been taken against the perpetrators and the accused have been arrested.

Last month, a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed. The two incidents in Dumka involving minor girls are currently being probed by various bodies including National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

