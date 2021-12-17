Woman Spots Leopard Near CM House in Shimla

A leopard has been spotted in the posh locality of Shima, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, near the Chief Minister’s residence. A woman spotted the leopard near the CM House, on Friday Morning. Though the people have been spotting leopards in residential areas since the last few days, the spotting of the animal in a highly protected area like the Chief Minister’s official residence has spread panic.

A local resident, Anita, heard the growling of the leopard from the bushes near her house. The woman, after seeing the leopard, ran away from the spot to save her life.

The forest department and the city administration have launched a search operation to capture the leopard after the incident. The forest department officials are claiming to capture the leopard soon.

The locals are still apprehending leopard attacks as the animal has been spotted in different residential areas of the city several times in the past. Leopard has been spotted in Sanjauli, Kanlaug, Navbahar and Malyana areas of the city earlier. Recently the forest department had captured a female leopard. The residents of the city are in panic as people fear that around 8 leopards are roaming around freely. Some leopards have also been caught on forest department’s cameras.

Two children have been killed by leopards in the past. On Diwali night a six year old was killed by a leopard in the Down Dale locality of the city.

