Woman Sub-Inspector in Andhra Carries Dead Body for 3 km, Receives Praise From Villagers

In a daring incident, a woman Sub Inspector in Andhra Pradesh, Krishna Pavani, has surprised all by carrying a dead body of an old person in the forest area under the scorching heat. The incident that occurred in the forest area soon went viral as the woman SI with a constable dared and carried the body of an unidentified person.

As part of her commitment and duty-bound, the SI and a constable at the Hazipet forest area in the Hanmanthunipet Mandal of the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh got accolades as she carried the body of a person by taking the help of a constable. As there were no others to carry the body, she did not fear or deter from shifting the body from the forest area to a hospital for a post-mortem in the town area in Kanigiri.

When the people were informed about the body of a person aged about 65 years, the police reached the place. They wrapped the body in a mat and tied it to a wooden log and carried it on the shoulders to the main road of a village nearby. From there they shifted it in an ambulance to the Kanigiri town government hospital.

The people in the village appreciated the SI for her commitment and services. The ACP and top officers lauded the woman SI for the work.

In a similar incident last year in the Kashibugga area in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, when an unidentified body was found at the farm fields woman SI Shirisha dared to shift the body two kilometres on her shoulders by taking the help of a police constable. Then DGP Gautham Sawang acknowledged her work by giving her an award.

