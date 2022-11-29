Home » News » India » Woman Thrashes Man With Slippers on Stage at 'Justice for Shraddha Walkar' Event in Delhi. Here's Why | Watch

Woman Thrashes Man With Slippers on Stage at 'Justice for Shraddha Walkar' Event in Delhi. Here's Why | Watch

The event-- ‘Beti Bachao’ mahapanchayat-- was organised by Hindu Ekta Manch over the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in the city

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 16:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Suddenly, the woman turned to the side, took out her slippers and started hitting him (Image: Twitter)

A ruckus broke at a women’s empowerment event in Delhi on Tuesday when a woman, who was addressing the gathering on stage suddenly started thrashing a man standing beside her with her slipper, when he tried to stop her from speaking.

The event- ‘Beti Bachao’ mahapanchayat- was organised by Hindu Ekta Manch over the horrific Shraddha Walkar murder case in the city.

In a video of the incident shared by the news agency ANI, the woman is seen expressing her grievances over alleged police inaction over her daughter’s elopement with the son of the man standing beside her.

“It has been five days that I’m being hassled at the police station. No one is listening to me," she said into the microphone when the man standing right next to her seemingly tried to stop her from speaking against his son.

Suddenly, the woman turned to the side, took out her slippers and started hitting him. Others present on stage tried to break them apart and pacify the situation, and the woman was later taken off the stage.

As per media reports, no police complaint has been lodged so far and further details are awaited.

