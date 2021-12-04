Woman, Three Children Found Dead In UP's Mahoba; Police Suspect Murder

A woman and three of her children were found dead inside their house in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. According to police the children were found with their throats slit and the woman was hanging on a rope from the roof inside a room. The incident has been reported from the Kulpahar Kotwali area of Mahoba.

Bodies have been sent for post-mortem and Mahoba Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh visited the crime spot. A forensic team was deployed to collect evidence. The family members of the deceased alleged it to be a case of murder.

According to police, Kalyan Singh, a resident of Katoria locality, married Sonam in 2007. The couple had 3 children -Vishal (11), Aarti (9), and Anjali (6). Sonam was found hanging while the bodies of her children were recovered with their throats slit.

The police said that preliminary investigation suggested the throat of the children was slit using sharp weapons. Deep wound marks have been found on the throat of all three children, police said.

Deceased Sonam’s husband Kalyan is being interrogated by police. One of his family members said, “Kalyan Singh had gone to the field. Sonam slept in the house after having dinner with the three children. We checked the home after the doors of the house remained shut for a long time. We found that Sonam and the three children were dead inside the house."

“The woman’s husband and in-laws are being questioned. Action will be taken against people who will be found guilty during the investigation," SP Sudha Singh said.

The police official said that the case of the suspicious death of a woman named Sonam and her three children will be investigated in detail. The neighbours of the couple will also be called for interrogation to know more about what led to the incident.

