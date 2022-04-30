Woman Thrown Out Of Moving Train For Resisting Molestation Bid; Hospitalised

A 25-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly thrown out of a running train by a man after she resisted his molestation attempt near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, an official said on Saturday.

After the incident, which took place on Wednesday night, the woman was admitted to the District Hospital in Chhatarpur, where she is undergoing treatment, he said.

“The woman was allegedly pushed out of the running train after she opposed a molestation attempt by a male co-passenger," Jabalpur’s Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinayak Verma told PTI.

The incident occurred on April 27 night in a passenger train between Khajuraho (MP) and Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) stations, he said.

The accused has been identified and the police are about to arrest him, Mr Verma added.

The victim is a resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, and was returning home by train after visiting Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

After the incident, a zero FIR was registered at Khajuraho police station and was later transferred to the GRP for action, the official added.

The complaint has been transferred to the Rewa GRP Station for further investigation, he said.

The woman, who is currently undergoing treatment in Chhatarpur, said the incident occurred close to Rajnagar town near Khajuraho.

“I came to the temple in Bageshwar Dham (Chhatarpur). A co-passenger started molesting me. I resisted his attempts and told him to stay away. I also bit him on his hand in a bid to resist. The man, aged around 30 years, later threw me out of the moving train near Rajnagar," the victim said.

The woman said that she has been regularly visiting Bageshwar Dham temple since the last nine months.

