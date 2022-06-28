Woman Used Fake Death Certificates to Claim Rs 26-lakh Life Insurance of Husband While He Was Abroad

A woman in Murshidabad allegedly embezzled money and property from her husband, a Saudi expatriate, by showing his fake death certificate.

The incident took place in the Barana police station area of ​​Murshidabad. The “dead" husband, identified as Nurjamal Sheikh, is now running from pillar to post to lodge a complaint against his wife.

Nurjamal went to Saudi Arabia five years ago to pursue a career, while his wife, identified as Shahina Khatun, was the inheritor of the money deposited in the bank. Shortly after leaving the country, the woman stopped communicating with him.

While Nurjamal did not return immediately from Saudi, thinking that his wife had left home, he returned after five years to find out that Shahina had taken away all his money deposited in the bank.

The manager of the bank said his wife Shahina took the money by showing his death certificate. He also found out that his wife had taken the insurance money the same way and has even written all the property in her name by showing fake death certificate.

According to bank managers, Nurjamal died a long time ago. His wife had already withdrawn all the money deposited in his name by showing the death certificate as she was a nominee.

Nurjamal has alleged that despite informing the administration, he has received no help. Nurjamal said, “She has taken about Rs 25 lakh. My wife had an extramarital affair and I have demanded justice from the administration."

Besides, he said his family members, including the accused Shahina, are still missing.

