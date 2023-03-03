Home » News » India » Woman's Body with Multiple Stab Wounds Found in Thane, Cops Register Murder Case

Woman's Body with Multiple Stab Wounds Found in Thane, Cops Register Murder Case

The deceased woman was identified as Kamlibai Pawar and her body was sent for post-mortem

PTI

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 14:57 IST

Thane, India

The body was found on Thursday evening in Jai Bhim Nagar locality, they said. (Shutterstock)

The body of a 33-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds was found in her hut at Kalwa in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Friday.

The body was found on Thursday evening in Jai Bhim Nagar locality, they said.

The deceased woman was identified as Kamlibai Pawar and her body was sent for post-mortem, the police said.

“A police team was informed about a woman lying in her house in an injured condition. The team rushed to the place and found the woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds," a police official said.

“Someone had attacked her with sharp weapons. The woman was rushed to a nearby civic hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead," he said.

The motive behind the murder is being probed and the accused is being identified, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 03, 2023, 14:57 IST
last updated: March 03, 2023, 14:57 IST
