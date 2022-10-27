Woman's Rib-tickling Mimicry of Jaya Bachchan in Instagram Reel is On-point

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is usually in the news for her tiff with the paparazzi. She has expressed her displeasure time and again by the antics of the paps to capture an image, whenever and wherever possible. Taking to Instagram, a woman shared a video mimicing the actress and the netizens just cannot get enough of it. “Just for laughs!" read the caption of the video. The now-viral video was shared on an Instagram page called The Chic Shopper.

In the short clip, Analee can be seen mimicking Jaya Bachchan’s viral interactions with the media. Some time back, the actress even told a paparazzo to “double up and fall". Analee even mimicked that line. Have a look:

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather millions of views. “Ye koi jagah hai ye sawaal puchne ka 😂😂😂😂 that’s the funniest video too . You must watch it," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Lmaooo!! This is more accurate than Jaya herself."

This comes just a few days after the actress was seen having a few incidents in which she was seen shouting at the men with the camera. Diwali was no different. Videos revealed that Jaya was seen not only shouting at the cameramen but also shooing them away. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, an angry Jaya Bachchan was seen shouting at the paparazzi for taking pictures outside what appeared to be a Diwali puja. The actress was heard asking them, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (How are you taking pictures)?" She even called them ‘intruders’.

Upon seeing her fume up, the cameramen present at the spot immediately switched off their cameras and even walked away from the spot.

Fans took to the comments section of the video and urged the paparazzi to let her be if she’s not interested in being clicked. “Why the hell you guys take her picture.. just let her be .. aaplog apna time waste mat karo is lady k peeche," a comment read. “God, can’t she at least be polite towards them auspicious festival like Diwali? Poor guys stand the whole day to capture these people! Respect them a little!" another comment read. “She is not wrong. You guys leave no privacy for them," a third fan argued.

