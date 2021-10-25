Women's Sexual Choices Do Not Give Partner Right to Violate Her, Rules Delhi HC, Denies Bail to Rape Accused

In a landmark judgment in favor of women’s rights, the Delhi court ruled that any woman exercising sexual autonomy through consent cannot be presumed to have given her consent to violate her reproductive rights.

Denying bail to a man on charges of rape, the court held that entering a sexual relationship with a man does not strip a woman of her reproductive rights and a woman’s sexual choices do not vest any corresponding right in her partner to exploit her.

The accused and complainant had met on a social media website, following which the man reportedly took her to an acquaintance’s house and raped her on several occasions. He allegedly threatened to reveal their relationship and photographs and used to beat her up upon being confronted for marriage. The man and the woman were in a live-in relationship, the New Indian Express reported.

Advertisement

The complainant’s counsel informed the court that the accused caused the woman to undergo abortions three times who is now pregnant for the fourth time and is more than eight months into the pregnancy.

>Also Read: Maharashtra State Bus Fares to Go Up from Midnight; MSRTC To Earn Additional Rs 50 cr From Move

Refusing relief to the accused, the judge further noted that the act of contravening reproductive autonomy through multiple pregnancies and abortions takes away the element of consent which may have been given for the sexual act itself and also stressed that it is an extremely difficult decision for women who had borne a child out of rape to want to go ahead with the pregnancy.

The accused emphasized that they engaged in willful sexual intercourse and that the woman could not press allegations under section 376 IPC (rape) only because the relationship could not materialize into marriage.

The court however opposed the accused’s bail application, submitting that the statement of the complainant had specified forcible sexual assault by the accused apart from alleging that he also caused her to abort the pregnancy on multiple occasions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.