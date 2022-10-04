Won’t Reduce Sanctioned Squadron Strength of 42, Need to Build Numbers for 24X7 Combat Air Patrol: IAF Chief

The Indian Air Force will not reduce its sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons even if it looks like a difficult goal to achieve in the next decade, with a number of fighter aircraft set to be phased out, said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The Air Chief made it clear that the IAF did not bean count or rely purely on quantitative but also on qualitative analysis while reassessing the adversary’s capabilities. He said it was important to build on the number of fighter squadrons in the IAF since the force had a large geographical area to cover.

“Quantity does not merely matter when there is a conflict with the adversary. It does matter, when we have a large geographical area to contend with. It is important when we are to have persistence, by that I mean we need to have strong air defence capabilities round the clock," the top IAF officer said, while addressing a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8.

Advertisement

He added: “With the given numbers, it may be impossible to maintain 24X7 combat air patrol or air defence watch from Siachen to the east…Based on the current situation and mandate given to the IAF, it is essential we build on the numbers."

The IAF chief said this in the context of several fighter aircraft that are set to be phased out by the middle of the next decade. He explained that the Jaguar fleet is likely to be phased out by 2032-33 and, around the same time, the upgraded Mirage and MiG-29 fleet will start depleting and be completing their calendar life as well as total technical life.

“Five or six squadrons of Jaguar, three squadrons of Mirage and three squadrons of MiG-29 will all get number-plated by the middle of the next decade," he said.

Vice-chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said considering the growing presence of the Chinese and Pakistani air forces, numbers were necessary as the IAF operated in large geographical areas, as well as to ensure a balance with the opponents.

Advertisement

Planned fighter inductions in IAF

The Air Chief said while 16 light combat aircraft (LCA), Tejas IOC version aircraft, have been inducted into the IAF forming the first squadron, 14 of the FOC version have also been inducted.

Advertisement

“The balance aircraft, including trainers, should get inducted by the end of this financial year. We have contracted 83 LCA Mark 1, we are also committed to getting LCA Mark 2 and the advanced medium combat aircraft (AMCA) in future," he said. The AMCA is a fifth-generation multirole aircraft being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The Air Chief further said efforts to procure the 4.5-generation 114 multirole fighter aircraft (MRFA) were underway. “We have analysed all RFI (request for information) responses. The air staff qualitative requirements are being finalised. We are seeking more commitment from all OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to ensure all ‘Make in India’ provisions are adhered to," he said.

Advertisement

He added: “With all these inductions, of around six squadrons of LCA Mark 2, AMCA and MRFA, we will be at 35 to 36 squadrons by the middle of the next decade."

Aside from fighter aircraft inductions, there are long-term plans to procure C-295 transport aircraft, AEWC Mark 2 expected to be developed in five years and six of them should join the fleet by the end of this decade, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

Advertisement

There were more plans to induct flight refuelling aircraft to the IAF inventory with some to be leased out temporarily, newer radar systems and modern surface-to-air weapon-guided systems of all ranges and calibre, he said, adding that there was also a focus on developing robust networks with focus on space and cyber domains.

Additionally, the IAF is working on indigenously upgrading Sukhoi-30 MKIs with new weapons and electronic warfare systems, and inducting a range of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle), counter-UAV systems as well as “weaponising" the existing fleet of UAVs.

The IAF chief also said India, so far, had not faced a shortage of spares because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. “We have domestically procured 62,000 spares and components in the last few years. Our dependence on Ukraine and Russia are reducing. We are confident with domestic industry stepping up, we will be able to overcome any shortfall in spares that we have been traditionally getting from Russia and Ukraine."

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here