‘Won't Tolerate Negligence, Inhuman Behaviour’: K’taka Health Min Promises Law to Protect Patients

Karnataka will soon have a new law against medical negligence and accountability in government hospitals by medical professionals, especially during emergencies.

State’s Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, in a chat with News18, said that he will consult with the CM on the need for this bill and it will likely be introduced in the next assembly session. It will move for immediate termination of doctors and staff if found to be guilty of “irresponsible or inhuman behaviour against patients".

“Medical assistance will always be a priority and we will ensure that nothing hinders treatment or admission of a patient. Patients need not furnish any document when they are in a medical emergency," said Sudhakar.

The move to frame a separate law comes in the backdrop of the recent shocking incident. A 35-year-old woman and her twin babies died due to medical complications after being turned away by the nurses at the Tumakuru district hospital on November 3. A native of Tamil Nadu and a mother of another six-year-old, Kasthuri had reached the government hospital with the help of a neighbour after she complained of labour pain.

The doctor and the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit her as she could not produce an Aadhaar card or Thaayi (mother) card. They, in turn, asked her to go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. As the woman did not have enough money to travel to the capital city, she returned to her residence. Kasthuri went into labour during the wee hours of the morning. She delivered a boy amid excessive bleeding, but died before delivering her second child. The newborn also died a few hours after it was born.

“There will be zero tolerance towards negligent behaviour by medical professionals. If a person comes with an emergency seeking medical help, it is the duty of the doctor and nurses to investigate and treat them without wasting a single second. What happened in Tumakuru is totally unacceptable and inhuman. I took immediate action against the erring officials and this should stand as an example that our government will punish those guilty of negligence," Sudhakar said.

The state government has suspended four officials, including gynaecologist Dr Usha AR, and staff nurses Yashodha BY, Savitha and Divya Bharathi, for their negligent behaviour leading to the death of the woman and her twins.

The minister feels just as safeguarding physicians, doctors and medical institutions against attacks by distressed families of patients is key under the Protection Of Medicare Service Persons And Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention Of Violence And Damage To Property) Act, also known as the Medical Protection Act (MPA), it is equally important to have a law safeguarding patients from “inhuman" practitioners.

