'Words Will Not Be Able to Describe': PM Shares 'Feeling of Pride' Over 'Historic' INS Vikrant Commissioning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the feeling of pride he felt on board INS Vikrant was beyond comprehension and termed the commissioning of the nation’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier in Kochi as “a historic day for India."

PM Modi in a tweet shared a video montage of the event and said, “A historic day for India! Words will not be able to describe the feeling of pride when I was on board INS Vikrant yesterday."

Advertisement

The Prime Minister commissioned the carrier, built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at a function organised at the Cochin Shipyard Limited. Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the induction of INS Vikrant into the Navy. The carrier is named after its predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

ALSO READ | INS Vikrant Set to Make Waves, But How Much of The Chinese Challenge Still Remains? News18 Analyses

Modi also unveiled the Indian Navy’s new ensign which drops the St George’s Cross and incorporates the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Welcoming the new ensign, in an addressing to a large gathering at the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant, Modi said the country has shed its colonial past. “Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting features of the aircraft carrier which he described as a floating airfield and floating town, PM Modi said that power generated in it can light up 5,000 houses. “INS Vikrant is not a mere war machine but proof of India’s skill and talent. It is special, different," he said.

ALSO READ | INS Vikrant vs INS Vikramaditya: How the Navy’s Floating Airfields Stack Up Against Each Other

He further elaborated on the indigenisation efforts behind the massive ship, including the steel that went into its making. He hailed efforts the government’s thrust to making its defence sector self-reliant and said INS Vikrant has made the country part of the select group of nations who can indigenously make aircraft carriers. “Earlier, only developed nations could construct aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant. But now, India has joined this select league," he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | In Shipshape: With INS Vikrant, India Joins Elite Group of Nations with Large Homemade Aircraft Carriers

The commissioning ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Kerala Governor Arif Mohamad Khan, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and top officials of Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here