Work-From-Cell Clerk Job, No Sugar, No Wheat Diet for Navjot Sidhu in Patiala Central Jail

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, after having been taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday for medical examination three days after he surrendered in the 1988 road rage case, has sought a special diet in jail. The 58-year-old former cricketer had surrendered before a court on May 20 and later sent to the Patiala Central Jail.

He was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road-rage case, in which a 65-year-old man named Gurnam Singh had died.

Sidhu will work as a clerk from his cell at the jail. He will not be allowed to work outside for security reasons and files will be sent over to his barrack. He will also be taught how to brief lengthy court judgments and compile jail records, the NDTV quoted jail officials as saying.

Advertisement

For the first three months, the convicts are trained without wages. They are entitled to be paid Rs 30 to Rs 90 daily after being classified as an unskilled, semi-skilled or skilled prisoner. Wages will be transferred directly to his bank account.

Sidhu, on the third day of his imprisonment, was taken to the hospital for medical examination. According to the counsel HPS Verma, Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, ‘maida’ and some other food items.

“He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates," Verma said. He said a board of doctors will carry out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital.

The court approved a seven-meal diet chart suggested by a panel of doctors on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi.

The apex court had sentenced Sidhu in the 34-year-old case, saying any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.