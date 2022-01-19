Work on Neora-Daniyawan Rail Line in Bihar to be Completed by 2022 End

The construction of the rail line between Neora and Daniyawan of Bihar is underway at a good pace, and the authorities hope it will be wrapped by the end of 2022. Last year, the Bihar government had sanctioned a budget of Rs 150 crores for this rail line. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had also instructed the concerned authorities to complete the work soon.

However, the difficulty in the acquisition of land proved to be a major reason for the delay. The Indian Railway Development Corporation has, however, addressed the hiccups and the work is now on at great speed. According to reports, the 16-km Barbhiga Shaikhpura, 25-km Biharsharif Barbigha, and 38-km long Daniyawan Biharsharif rail lines have been completed.

In the next phase, the work of a 42.2-km-long rail line — from Neura to Danyawan via Jat Dumri — will be completed. This plan is also important for railways as the mainline has a lot of trains between Patna and Kiul. This creates hindrances in the movement of trains. Once the Neura-Daniyawan line becomes operational, the load on the mainline will be reduced. Goods trains and non-stop passenger trains will also go pass-through this rail line.

In the second phase, the rail line from Biharsharif to Barbigha has been laid. Now, in the third phase, rail line work between Neura to Daniyawan is being done. The railway is spending around Rs 1200 crore on this project.

