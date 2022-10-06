Work on Ram Mandir 50% Done, Says Yogi Adityanath at Meet of Top Saints in Jaipur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday more than 50% of work on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been completed during a meeting of saints in Rajasthan. “Dedicated efforts were made to realise the dream of Ram Mandir for which the movement started in 1949. Today, over 50% of work on the Ram Mandir, which was also a dream of Acharya ji (Acharya Dharmendra), has neared completion."

The CM said the Hindu community respects Late Acharya ji for his views and ideals, and his contribution towards the society. He also extended his best wishes and greetings to Swami Somendra Maharaj for taking a vow to carry the tradition of Acharya ji forward.

Yogi Adityanath praised Shri Panch Khand Peeth for leading all social and religious movements in the country, and said it has a significant contribution in the freedom movement.

Yogi Adiyanath, who was in Rajasthan, said, “Mahatma Ramchandra Veer Ji Maharaj and Swami Acharya Dharmendra Ji Maharaj were the ones who contributed selflessly towards the country. The ‘Peeth’ also played a crucial role in ensuring public participation in various campaigns led by the saints for the welfare of the country."

During the ‘Chadarposhi’ ceremony of Swami Somendra Sharma, Adityanath said Acharya Dharmendra had a deep connection with Gorakshapeeth for three generations. “Acharya ji always had a sense of belonging, my deepest respect to him," he said.

While addressing the meeting of saints, the CM said India’s ‘Sanatan Dharm’ gives utmost importance to the protection of our ‘Gau Matas’ (cows).

