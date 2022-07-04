Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, has asserted that the Rozgar Bazaar portal, which was launched by the Aam Aadmi Party government two years ago, had resulted in the creation of more than 10 lakh jobs by June 30.

He said that in less than two years the Delhi government has created 10,21,303 verified employments in 32 different job categories and a total of 19,402 different employers made this happen.

According to Sisodia, “The official figures from Rozgar Bazaar show that over 10 lakh jobs have been generated in Delhi in the past two years. The Delhi government is fully committed to providing employment to the unemployed in Delhi. Everyone will see very soon how chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lives up to his promise of providing another 20 lakh jobs in Delhi as announced in our Rozgar Budget this year."

Advertisement

As per the Delhi government, customer support/telecallers, sales/marketing, business development, back office/data entry, and delivery fleets are the top four industries where new jobs have been created.

The AAP government also claimed that it had conducted quarterly sample polls of companies to collect their views on placements, and all of the employers surveyed reported they had been successful in filling the positions advertised on Rozgar Bazaar.

The process

According to official statistics, as of June 30, there were 15,23,536 distinct jobseekers registered on the portal.

Advertisement

The government launched the portal on July 27, 2020, for both jobseekers and employers with the aim that this would help to revive the post-pandemic economy that suffered from the Covid-19 waves and lockdowns, and it was also expected to decrease the unemployment rate in the capital.

Any person can register their details such as educational qualifications and work experience on the portal. The jobseekers can click on the “I want a Job" option then enter their mobile details and verify it by using the OTP. Once confirmed, they can enter their email id, and educational profile, and create their login credentials.

Advertisement

Like several other job-related websites, in Rozgar Bazaar also people are able to search for and find suitable jobs.

A jobseeker’s details, such as mobile number, are then shared with respective employers who would contact the person and initiate the next step.

Upgrade

Advertisement

It has been said that the AAP government is likely to launch an upgraded version of Rozgar Bazaar by the middle of July to connect job-seeking individuals with private sector employers.

This new version of the Rozgar Bazaar portal will be based on artificial intelligence and will include several new features such as upskilling and a career guide. For enhanced job matching, it will use cutting-edge features including smart matching, employer verification, and placement tracking.

Advertisement

The updated portal will also allow jobseekers the chance to have their skills (both basic and soft skills) verified for various recruitment processes through historical references and evaluation.

Additionally, it will include elements like credentials and automated analytics services for offering support beyond merely employer-employee linkage through a physical model.

The portal will be run by the employment department and the Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) of the Delhi government with the aim of launching an integrated job-matching platform to facilitate employment links and livelihoods for jobseekers in the city.

Here it should be noted that soon after the launch of the portal, reports highlighted the problems with it because of which many entries got cancelled.

The job portal listed more than nine lakh open positions within a month of its launch.

It was reported that 22 lakh positions have been posted by 6,271 organisations during that time on the employment board, with 10 lakh openings filled.

But due to duplication, about 3.5 lakh entries had to be rejected and there were also some fake opportunities listed.

However, the government has now claimed that a rigorous verification process is used by the Rozgar Bazaar portal to make sure that no bogus jobs are uploaded.

Only after each newly advertised job has undergone individual verification, the positions are made available on the platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.