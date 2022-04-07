World Health Day 2022: A Look at Government Initiatives to 'Make a Healthy and Secure India'

WORLD HEALTH DAY 2022: Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday repeated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government commitment for a holistic approach to healthcare in the country to focus not just on treatment but also wellness. The day is celebrated annually in accordance with the World Health Organization’s aim to discuss health-related issues and to draw attention to specific health issues concerning people across the world. The theme for this year’s World Health Day is “Our Planet, Our Health".

Taking to social media platform on the occasion of World Health Day, Dr Mandaviya tweeted: “Following the mantra of ‘Antyodaya’ under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, in the last years, the government has run many such schemes and programs, which are directly benefiting the common man of the country. We are committed to make a healthy and secure India. #WorldHealthDay."

Sharing a video of various government health schemes, in another tweet he wrote: “PM @NarendraModi Ji’s Govt is working to create a holistic health infrastructure across 🇮🇳, with the spirit of ‘One India, One Health. On #WorldHealthDay, take a look at some prominent initiatives taken in the last 8 years for providing affordable & accessible healthcare to all."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on World Health Day and prayed for everyone’s good health and wellness. He expressed his gratitude to all those associated with the health sector.

He said that Ayushman Bharat and PM Jan Aushadhi schemes are playing vital role to ensure the good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens. He also said that in the last 8 years, the medical education sector has seen rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. He informed that Government of India is making efforts to enable study of medicine in local languages which will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters.

HERE’S LIST OF VARIOUS GOVERNMENT HEALTHCARE SCHEMES:

ENSURING QUALITY AND HEALTHCARE FOR ALL

Informing about some of the initiatives taken by government in the last 8 years for providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare to all, Dr Mandaviya mentioned about the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. He said that various Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre have been opened in the country. Under the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, the government is also providing a healthy cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to poor and vulnerable families, he said. MISSION INDRADHANUSH

The scheme aims to ensure full immunization with all available vaccines for children up to two years of age and pregnant women. Sharing details about Mission Indradhanush, Dr Mandaviya said that 3.86 crore children and 96.8 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated. eSANJEEVANI

Taking India’s eHealth journey to the next level under the eSanjeevani scheme, he said that over 3 crore people have been teleconsulted. TB MUKT BHARAT BY 2025

Sharing details about government plan to eliminate tuberculosis in India under the TB Mukt Bharat by 2025 scheme, Dr Mandaviya said that the integration with Ayushman Bharat TB preventive treatment expanded to include 5+ children. WORLD LARGEST AND MOST SUCCESSFUL VACCINATION DRIVE

In fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Mandaviya stated that over 185 crore vaccine doses were administered during India’s World largest and most successful vaccination drive. PRADHAN MANTRI BHARTIYA JANAUSHADHI PARIYOJANA

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare also mentioned about Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya JanAushadhi Pariyojana that aims to provide quality and affordable medicines to all reducing patients’ out of pocket expenditure.

