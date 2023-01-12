'World is in State of Crisis, We Have Largest Stakes in Future ..': PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the inaugural session of the “Voice of Global South Summit" on Thursday. In its opening remarks, the PM said that the world is in a state of crisis and asked the leaders to work in unity to overcome it.

“We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India’s voice and your priorities are India’s priorities." PM Modi was quoted saying.

PM Modi was speaking at the first session of the two-day special virtual which began on Thursday when he said “We, the Global South, have the largest stakes in the future. Most of the global challenges have not been created by the Global South. But they affect us more".

“India has always shared its developmental experience with our brothers of the Global South. As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the Voice of the Global South," he added.

Stressing the need to deal with the challenges of the global south, he said that the countries should work together for the global agenda to Respond, Recognise, Respect, Reform, recognize the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, respect international law and territorial sovereignty, and reform international institutions including the UN among other things.

PM Modi also flagged concerns over rising prices of food, fuel, and fertilizers, the economic impact of Covid as well as natural disasters driven by climate change.

The theme of the inaugural leaders’ session is “Voice of Global South - for Human-Centric Development" while the leaders’ concluding session will be on “Unity of Voice-Unity of Purpose".

A number of leaders from developing countries are expected to flag their concerns, interests, and priorities on a range of key issues and challenges at the two-day summit.

The PM’s address will be followed by brief speeches by leaders of the participating countries including Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, West Asia, and South-East Asia.

India is hosting the summit to bring together countries of the Global South and provide them a common platform to share their common concerns relating to various global challenges including food and energy security triggered by the Ukraine conflict.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said last week that more than 120 countries were being invited for the ‘Voice of Global South’ summit whose theme would be ‘Unity of Voice, Unity of Purpose’.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on 6 January that it is being hosted in line with Prime Minister Modi’s statement that India’s G20 Presidency will be shaped in consultation with not just its partner countries in the grouping, but also the fellow travelers in the Global South.

(With inputs from Agencies)

