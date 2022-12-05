World Soil Day: Sadhguru Kicks Off Score For Soil Global Campaign

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru on Monday launched the global Score for Soil campaign to mark World Soil Day. At the launch in Bengaluru, Sadhguru pointed that every five seconds, the world loses one football field worth of soil.

“This footballing season, I want you to understand, every five seconds we are losing one football field worth of soil. It’s becoming a desert. In the last 25 years, we have lost 10% of this planet (soil) to desertification," he said.

Launched in the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup, the #ScoreForSoil campaign encourages people to put up a video on social media of their best football shot and #ScoreForSoil in support of the ongoing Save Soil movement.

Interacting with the media after the launch, Sadhguru observed: “The most significant aspect right now is the narrative on the planet has shifted… When we started there was so much skepticism, but right now I have no doubt that soil regenerative policies across the world will definitely happen. Right now my concern is only the pace. To keep the pace all of you must keep the voice up in many different ways so that the pace is kept."

“Right now, many of the chronic ailments and mental illnesses are very directly linked to the lack of micronutrients present in the food that we are consuming. There was a time when simply getting food was important. Now a time has come we have to term this where quality food is important - just food is not important."

According to The Economics and Land Degradation (ELD) Initiative 2015, 52% of our planet’s agricultural soil has already degraded and is incapable of yield. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts crop yields could fall up to 50% in certain regions by 2050 due to climate change and soil extinction.

To raise awareness, Sadhguru, in March, undertook a 100-day, 30,000 km solo bike journey across 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and 11 Indian states.

International organizations that are leading ecological action, such as the International Union of Conservation of Nations (IUCN) and United Nations (UN) agencies - United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), World Food Programme (WFP) - and many others have come forward to partner with the movement.

