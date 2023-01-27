World's First Nasal Covid Vaccine 'iNCOVACC' Unveiled. Here's How Much it Will Cost Per Dose at Private, Govt Hospitals

World’s first intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC was unveiled by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday as he said it marks a “glorious tribute to the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat". The launch was most awaited as the vaccine is one of its kind, which doesn’t require syringes, needles, alcohol wipes, bandages, among others.

With its launch, the roll-out of iNCOVACC is expected to begin in private hospitals which have placed advance orders for the same. Bharat Biotech, the Indian vaccine manufacturer behind iNCOVACC revealed how much will one dose cost at private and government hospitals.

iNCOVACC is priced at Rs 325 per dose for large volume procurement by state governments and the Government of India, a PTI report said. Besides, it is priced at Rs 800 for private markets.

It is the world’s first vaccine to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose for adults. It is developed in collaboration with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

During the launch, Mandaviya said over 65 per cent of vaccines supplied in the world are from India. Congratulating the BBIL team and the Department of Biotechnology for bringing about the vaccine, he stated that “being the world’s first intra-nasal COVID-19 vaccine, this marks a glorious tribute to the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The health minister added that India’s vaccine manufacturing and innovation capability is appreciated all over the world as it has made a mark in producing quality and affordable medicines.

Congratulating Bharat Biotech for innovating another vaccine in collaboration with BIRAC, Jitendra Singh said, “India has taken a lead in developing vaccines and medicines for diseases common in the developing world." He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal intervention and regular monitoring for inspiring and enabling the launch of “Mission Covid Suraksha" which he said has not only strengthened AatmaNirbhar Bharat, but also bolstered India’s status as a worldwide vaccine development and manufacturing centre, thus showcasing the strength of the country’s Science and Technology capabilities.

“Next step will be to develop vaccines for non-communicable diseases," he added. Singh also stated that ZyCoV-D, the world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine against coronavirus to be administered in humans, including children and adults 12 years and above, was also developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology under Mission Covid Suraksha through BIRAC.

iNCOVACC utilises a vector-based platform, which can be easily updated with emerging variants leading to large scale production, within a few months.

(With PTI Inputs)

