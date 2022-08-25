Worried That You Forgot to Link Your Mobile Number to Aadhaar? Help is at Hand

Did you apply for an Aadhaar card but forget to link your mobile number to it? You will soon be able to get a print of your e-Aadhaar from all Aadhaar enrollment centers in the country through a biometric identification.

Among the biggest complaints that the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) receives from citizens is that they are not able to retrieve their e-Aadhaar from the UIDAI website if they have not linked their mobile number during enrollment, as an OTP required for the printout of the e-Aadhaar is sent to the said mobile number. Also, residents face difficulty in retrieving their Aadhaar number generated against past enrollments if they have forgotten their Aadhaar number and don’t have a print-out.

UIDAI last week asked all registrars to ensure availability of devices like a fingerprint scanner and iris device at all Aadhaar enrollment centres within 15 days to help out citizens in such an event. Residents can use Aadhaar’s “Print Aadhaar" & “Find Aadhaar" service here to get a print of e-Aadhaar by paying a charge of Rs 30 through biometric authentication. “This facility is useful for those resident whose mobile number is not registered in Aadhaar," the UIDAI said in a circular.

The facility will also help to track a resident’s Aadhaar number using demographic details and biometric authentication. “Once the Aadhaar number is tracked, the operator can download and provide a print of e-Aadhaar to the resident, charged at Rs 30," the UIDAI has said.

