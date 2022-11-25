'Would Be Menace to Health of Society': Bombay HC Denies Bail to Man Who Posed as Doctor to Con People

A single-judge bench of Justice SK Shinde of the Bombay High Court has denied bail to a person who was booked under the Indian Penal Code and Medical Practitioners Act for posing as a doctor and forging his certificate of practice.

The complainant had alleged that the applicant had posed as a doctor and took Rs 17.50 lakh for starting a hospital. The complainant said despite taking a substantial amount, the applicant could not get the hospital registered.

The complainant then through his sources became aware that the applicant is not a doctor. Subsequently, the complainant then made inquiries with the Medical Council of Maharashtra and became aware that the applicant had forged his degree.

After the FIR was registered, the police arrested the applicant and a charge sheet was filed. Police also found that the applicant had forged his Aadhaar card to open a bank account.

Earlier the applicant was also booked in a different case wherein seven patients had died during the outbreak of Covid in the hospital run and managed by him. One of the relatives of the deceased had reported a complaint, which said that although the applicant was not a doctor, he was managing and treating patients in Shree Morya Multispeciality Hospital.

Other than the present case and the case against the applicant referred above, there was another case registered against him, wherein he had posed as Dr Mahesh Patil, by forging a degree certificate and had persuaded a person to invest Rs 30,00,000 in a medicine shop. An FIR was also registered in the case.

The court while rejecting his bail plea noted, “Thus, in consideration of the facts above, in my view, releasing the applicant on bail would be menace to the health of the society. Application deserves no consideration. It is rejected."

