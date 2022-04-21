WWE India Numbers on the Rise Boosted by Veer Mahan Debut; WrestleMania 38 Sees 29% Rise Year-on-Year

WWE’s push towards India market received a shot in the arm with their flagship premium event Wrestlemania 38 garnering 56.1 million views during the Wrestlemania weekend (April 2 and 3). The total viewership of WrestleMania 38 was up by 29% year-on-year, compared with WrestleMania 37 in 2021 on Sony Sports Network, the official right holders for the company in the Indian sub-continent. Wrestlemania 38 was headlined by Universal Champions Romans Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar’s title unification match – billed as the biggest Wrestlemania main event with Reigns pinning Lesnar to become the undisputed champion.

Night 1 of Wrestlemania also saw the return of the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes - to a laud cheer of the crowd at the AT&T centre at Dallas, Texas - after six-year-long hiatus from WWE and he beat Seth Rollins. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin also returned for his farewell against Kevin Owens with WWE CO Vince McMahon making his presence felt in one of the most memorable Wrestlemania segments with Austin (and possibly the worst Stunner sell of all time)

As per WWE, the live viewership of WrestleMania Saturday was up 34% year-on-year, while the WrestleMania Sunday viewership was up 33% year on year. Total viewership of WrestleMania 38 was up by 29% year-on-year, compared with WrestleMania 37 in 2021. “WrestleMania 38 was seen by a staggering 56.1m people in India on Sony Sports Network," the report stated.

At RAW after Wrestlemania fans were treated to the much-awaited repackaged debut of India’s Veer Mahan (Rinku Singh of Million Dollar Arm fame) and WWE RAW also saw a +9% rise in viewership compared to the previous week’s average.

“To see the support from back home in India is nothing short of incredible. WWE fans in India are some of the most passionate in the world, and the staggering numbers who tuned in to watch WrestleMania and my RAW debut only goes to prove that," said Mahan after his debut that saw him tussle with the Mysterios. Mahan pulverized Domick Mysterio to make his presence felt.

