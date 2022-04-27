XE, XD Closely Monitored Worldwide but Few Recombinant Covid Variants in India, Says INSACOG

Very few recombinant variants of the coronavirus have been found in India, said the country’s genomics consortium INSACOG on Wednesday. Based on genome-sequencing analysis, INSACOG further said none of these variants has shown either increased transmission, locally or otherwise, nor were they associated with severe disease or hospitalisation.

“Based on genome sequencing analysis, very few recombinant variants have been discovered in India. So far, none showed either increased transmission (locally or otherwise) or was associated with severe disease or hospitalisation," INSACOG said in its weekly bulletin of April 11.

The INSACOG said two recombinant variants — XD and XE — were being closely monitored worldwide. The consortium, too, was closely monitoring the incidences of suspected recombinants and possible public health relevance, it said.

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said one case of XK/XM was found in Maharashtra, one case of XJ was detected in Rajasthan and a case each of the XJ and XE recombinant versions of Omicron has been found in the country.

The consortium said 2,40,570 samples have been sequenced to date. XD, which has an Omicron S gene incorporated into a Delta genome, is found primarily in France.

“XE is a BA.1/BA.2 recombinant, with the majority of the genome including the S gene belonging to BA.2. XE shows slightly higher transmission rate. XE also shows a higher growth rate above that of BA.2; however, this finding requires further confirmation," the INSACOG said.

