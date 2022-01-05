Year Opener 2022: Top Electric Two-Wheelers to Look Out For This Year - A Complete List

2022 is touted to be the year for electric two-wheelers in India. The push for a greener alternative is more serious than ever and India being one of the biggest markets for two-wheelers pose great potential for the same. Hence, manufacturers, new and old are scrambling for a piece of that expensive pie. As the charging infrastructure grows in India the market sentiment is slowly changing towards EVs and we thought we will bring you a list of electric two-wheelers to look out this year.

>Ultraviolette F77

While most of the electric two-wheelers that we saw so far are scooters, this year is looking up for electric motorcycles as well. And Ultraviolette F77 is one of the most anticipated on in the list. The motorcycle is in the final stages of testing and production will commence sometime in the first half of 2022. The F77 comes as a completely ‘made in India’ high-performance electric motorcycle with a 0-60 kmph claimed acceleration timing of 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 140 kmph. the company is claiming a range of 150 km and the F77 is a smart and connected electric motorcycle with remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) updates, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and several other features. TVS Motor Company has led funding for Ultraviolette Automotive, and the company says the latest Series C funding will be used for the production and commercial launch of the F77 electric motorcycle.

>Hero MotoCorp Vida Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp will be entering the electric two-wheeler segment this year with an all-new electric scooter. Trademark documents states that the company has already registered the name Vida, which is expected to be a new vertical for electric mobility and Hero MotoCorp’s EV range. At the moment we are dark on details, but we expect Hero to incorporate battery-swapping technology, following a partnership with Taiwan’s Gogoro in April 2021. The upcoming electric scooter was teased in August, but looks unlike any of Gogoro’s current EV models. More details are expected at the time of launch, expected around March 2022.

>Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

The Burgman Street is going electric. Suzuki has been testing the electric version of the scooter, and from spy shots that we have seen, the Suzuki electric scooter seems almost production-ready. So far, no details are available on the performance and features of the Suzuki Burgman Street electric, but speculations suggest it to be a feature-packed electric scooter, with a top speed of nearly 80 kmph, and range of over 75 km. The scooter is likely to be launched in early 2022.

>Hero Electric AE-47

The Hero Electric AE-47 will be the brand’s first electric motorcycle, and will come with a 4,000 W electric motor, that outputs a claimed top speed of over 85 kmph. Supplying the juice is a lightweight portable lithium-ion 48V/3.5 kWh battery, and can be charged fully in four hours. The AE-47 has two modes - in Power mode, range is claimed to be 85 km on a single charge, while in Eco mode, the estimated range is 160 km on a single charge.

>Emflux One

Emflux Motors unveiled the Emflux One, back at the 2018 Auto Expo, and its production has been pushed back, and lately, hit by the pandemic. The bike is still very much on the table, and could be launched sometime in 2022. The Emflux One has a top speed of 200 kmph with an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds. The motorcycle is a full-faired electric superbike with top-of-the-line components like Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS, single-sided swingarm, Ohlins suspension and fully connected smart dashboard with artificial intelligence capabilities.

