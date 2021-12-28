Delhi CM Imposes 'Yellow Alert' Amid Covid Surge. A List of What's Open, Shut as New Restrictions Kick in

A yellow alert was sounded in Delhi on Tuesday amid surge in city’s Covid cases and Omicron fear. The alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) led to imposition on restrictions in the national capital. The order, which will come into effect from Wednesday, includes closing of schools, colleges, cinema halls, gyms and spas. Metro trains and buses, however, will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity. Salons, meanwhile, will remain open.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Covid cases are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers. “We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases," the CM added.

HERE’S COMPLETE LIST OF WHAT’S OPEN & SHUT IN DELHI:

>SHUT

• Cinema halls and multiplexes will be closed. Banquet halls and auditorium will be closed too.

• Spas, gyms, yoga institutes and entertainment parks will remain closed.

• Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes will be closed.

• Social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities will be banned (this ban is still in force).

>OPEN WITH RIDERS

• Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will remain closed.

• Restaurants will open with 50% capacity but from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars will also open with 50% capacity but from 12 noon to 10 pm.

• Delhi Metro will run with 50% seating capacity and will not be allowed to travel standing up.

• Buses going from one state to another will run with 50% seating capacity.

• Only 2 passengers are allowed to travel in auto, e rickshaw, taxi and cycle rickshaw.

• Sports complexes, stadiums and swimming pools will be closed although national or international sports can be organized.

• Permission to open private office with 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

• Although the construction work will continue, the industry will remain open.

>OPEN

• Public parks will remain open.

• Outdoor yoga will be allowed.

• Salons and beauty parlors will remain open.

