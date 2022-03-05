'Yet Another Shot in The Arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Indian Navy Successfully Test-fires BrahMos Missile

The Indian Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms. A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy in another shot in the arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector.

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said. "The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.

“Yet another shot in the arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Indian Navy said in a tweet.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

