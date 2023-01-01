Home » News » India » Another Stampede Tragedy in Andhra Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Chaos at TDP's Event

Another Stampede Tragedy in Andhra Pradesh: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Chaos at TDP's Event

The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur where three people reportedly died and several were injured

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 20:46 IST

Guntur, India

Naidu had reportedly left the venue by the time chaos ensued. (Photo: Screengrab / News18)
Naidu had reportedly left the venue by the time chaos ensued. (Photo: Screengrab / News18)

Yet another stampede-like situation was reported at an event by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur on Sunday where three people died and several were injured.

Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur, told ANI that Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district.

The stampede occurred at an event where TDP was distributing sankranti goodies, as per reports. Naidu had reportedly left the venue by the time chaos ensued.

This incident comes days after eight people, including two women, died and many others were injured when they fell into a drainage canal during a roadshow by Naidu in Nellore on Wednesday.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

People gathered in large numbers at the venue and there was some jostling among the public during the meeting, leading to a stampede at the canal, police had said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: January 01, 2023, 20:27 IST
last updated: January 01, 2023, 20:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In Pink Semi-sheer Saree With Floral Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Saree Looks