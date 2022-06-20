Yoga Day in UP: CM Yogi to Take Part in Raj Bhavan Session, Events Planned at 75,000 Venues

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ministers from 40 districts and nodal officers from 32 will take part in International Yoga Day events at 75,000 venues across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Yogi, who has set a target of 3.5 crore people, will take part in a practice session at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Special programmes are being organised at 75 places of historical and cultural importance across the country on the occasion of Yoga Day, as India celebrates 75th year of Independence as Amrit Mahotsava. Six of the spots are in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has made special preparations for mass yoga practice at places namely Kashi, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Naimish Dham, Chitrakoot and Bithoor etc.

The ministers expected to take part in the celebrations are Anil Rajbhar (Ambedkar Nagar), Dinesh Pratap Singh (Barabanki), Vijay Laxmi Gautam (Sultanpur), Brajesh Pathak (Prayagraj), Yogendra Upadhyay (Meerut), Dinesh Khatik (Bulandshahr), Jitin Prasad (Ghaziabad) Dharamveer Prajapati (Hapur), Ajit Singh (Hardoi), Sanjeev Gaur (Deoria) , Ashish Patel (Basti), Nitin Agarwal (Siddharthnagar), Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary (Bareilly), Jaswant Saini (Badaun), Narendra Kashyap (Pilibhit), Jaiveer Singh (Varanasi), Sanjay Nishad (Chandauli), Suresh Rahi (Ghazipur) and AK Sharma (Jaunpur).

Other ministers and dignitaries who are likely to take part in the events are Gulab Devi ( Kanpur Dehat), Sanjay Gangwar (Etawah), Satish Chandra Sharma (Farrukhabad), Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh (Kannauj), Pratibha Shukla (Auraiya), Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi (Jhansi), Ramkesh Prasad (Jalaun), Manohar Lal ‘Mannu Kori’ (Lalitpur), Arun Kumar Saxena (Mainpuri), Rakesh Rathor Guru (Mathura), KP Malik (Bahraich), Dharampal Singh (Moradabad), Anoop Pradhan Valmiki (Sambhal), Sandeep Singh (Amroha), Ravindra Jaiswal (Bhadohi), Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (Aligarh), Somendra Tomar (Hathras), Dayashankar Singh (Saharanpur), Baby Rani Maurya (Saharanpur), Rajni Tiwari (Shamli) and Brijesh Singh (Chitrakoot).

Moreover, a large number of nodal officers will also participate in sessions to be held across the state.

