Yogi Adityanath to be First UP CM Take Part in World Economic Forum Meet in Davos Next Month

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be travelling to Davos city in Switzerland in January to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 16 to 20, becoming the first CM of the state to be attending the WEF meeting.

A delegation of senior officials from the state industries department is expected to accompany him, reports said.

Invest UP, the newly created investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Uttar Pradesh government, has been tasked with the responsibility to make arrangements for the Davos trip, which as per officials, would also be used by the state to publicise its upcoming Global Investors Summit to be held in February.

The expenditure for the visit would reportedly be incurred from the funds meant for the summit.

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation that brings together key political, business, cultural figures and other leaders of society to discuss global, regional and industry agendas.

It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and describes itself as an “independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests".

As per information given in the World Economic Forum’s website, their “activities are shaped by a unique institutional culture founded on the stakeholder theory, which asserts that an organization is accountable to all parts of society".

The UP government, meanwhile, plans to also visit various countries to spread awareness about the upcoming Global Investors Summit, in order to brief about the incentives being offered by the state to attract investments.

