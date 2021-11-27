Yogi Govt Plans Mega Industry Push Along New E-Ways. But First a Survey on What Investors Think Of UP

After the grand inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one expected for the Bundelkhand Expressway in December, the Yogi Adityanath government is now planning a big industry push around these expressways. But first, it is doing a survey for the industry.

This ‘Industry Perception Survey’ will include questions like which of these is a key issue faced in setting up a business in Uttar Pradesh — law and order, bureaucracy or political stability or interference. The intent here seems to be to showcase how the situation on law and order and red tape-ism has been reformed since 2017, making the state more lucrative for the industry.

The survey also asks what makes UP a “good investment destination" — trust in institutions/bureaucracy, market size or proximity, workforce skill levels or infrastructure.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | Noida Airport Connectivity Boost: 30-km Road to Delhi-Mumbai E-Way, Interchange to Eastern Peripheral E-Way

The state government has also asked industry leaders in the survey if issues like transparency of business regulations, land acquisition and licensing, availability of skilled labour and the existing taxation and labour laws are factors too.

The UP government is conducting this survey among existing industry owners and investors to identify the ideal sector and industries that could come around the industrial corridors on Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways. The idea is to develop “high impact and market-driven" industrial corridors, including integrated manufacturing clusters at strategic locations, along Purvanchal Expressway and the Bundelkhand Expressway, the survey says.

>ALSO READ | Purvanchal Expressway Not the Last Gift to UP This Election Season, Many More in the Offing

“These clusters are proposed to be self-sustained with world-class infrastructure, road and rail connectivity for freight movement and logistics hubs, served by reliable power, quality social infrastructure, and provide a globally competitive environment conducive for setting up businesses," the survey adds. It says that the industrial corridors and the integrated manufacturing clusters “would be specifically delineated industrial regions". The survey aims to “identify the ideal product-mix" and setup for these new industrial clusters.

Advertisement

Hence, the survey also asks industries if they have investment plans along the expressways in the next three years, what are the key locations along the expressways where they would like to set up shop, what is their proposed scale of investment and the industrial sector that the company belongs to – like agro and food processing, defence, electronics, manufacturing, MSME, IT and conventional or non-conventional energy production.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.