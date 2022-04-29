Home » News » India » Yogi Govt to Come Up With ‘Silk Exchange’ in Varanasi Soon to Boost Industry

Yogi Govt to Come Up With ‘Silk Exchange’ in Varanasi Soon to Boost Industry

The silk exchange will check the smuggling of silk in the region and lead to lowering of costs for the silk traders and manufacturing units. (Shutterstock)
The silk exchange will check the smuggling of silk in the region and lead to lowering of costs for the silk traders and manufacturing units. (Shutterstock)

The exchange is expected to facilitate the ready availability of silk to traders and sari manufacturers at reasonable prices

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
Updated: April 29, 2022, 17:11 IST

Uttar Pradesh will soon have a ‘Silk Exchange’ in Varanasi, the centre of the famed silk-weaving industry. The exchange is expected to facilitate the ready availability of silk to traders and sari manufacturers at reasonable prices.

The Yogi Adityanath government is also working towards opening the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board (KSMB) office at the Silk Exchange to make available raw silk reeled in the state to weavers making Banarasi sarees in Uttar Pradesh.

The silk exchange will check the smuggling of silk in the region and lead to lowering of costs for silk traders and manufacturing units.

Working in the same direction, the government will also connect weavers of the area with the Silk Exchange in the next six months.

Once the Silk Exchange becomes operational, the weavers, yarn making units and silk exchange will be brought to a single platform through digitization. This will also make availability of a single platform for sale and display of finished silk products of weavers.

The reelers of Uttar Pradesh will bring the silk produced by them to the Silk Exchange for sale. All the silk lots brought this way will be first tested for quality and then the floor price of each silk lot will be fixed based on the average silk price in the state and the quality of the particular lot. Then the silk lots are put up for auction. The exchange ensures spot payment to the reelers.

The operations of the Silk Exchange will stabilise the silk reeling industry and encourage more investment in the reeling industry by private entrepreneurs. It will also eliminate middlemen such as financiers and commission agents and establish a direct link between the producers and the consumers of silk in Uttar Pradesh.

