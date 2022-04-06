Yogi Govt to Install Over 50K Shallow Tube Wells for Farmers in Uttar Pradesh

In an effort to encourage the growth of the state’s agricultural sector through enhanced facilities, the Yogi government 2.0 is going to install more than 50,000 shallow tube wells for small and marginal farmers. The second Yogi government has decided to get installed as many as 50,358 shallow tube wells for small-marginal farmers at a cost of over Rs 46.58 crore.

Private irrigation facilities will also be made available by providing benefits of HDPE pipe (High-Density Polyethylene) and pumps among others.

In its first term, the Yogi government made efforts to remove the problems faced by the farmers. Multiple irrigation projects that were pending for years were completed so that farmers do not face any water crisis for irrigation.

Moving ahead, the government is going to install shallow tube wells up to 30 meters deep constructed from PVC pipes of 110 mm diameter. Under the Minor Irrigation Department’s deep boring scheme, farmers of all categories are eligible to avail of the benefits.

In its first term, the Yogi government has done boring depths ranging from 61 to 90 meters in the fields of farmers. After the bore became functional, the farmers have irrigated about 12 hectares of fields per bore.

In the financial year 2020-21, installation of a total of 11,866 shallow tubewells under the factor of ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and as many as 70,838 under the Mukhyamantri Laghu Sinchayee Yojana has been done in the State.

Now, the UP government is making preparations to expand irrigation facilities for the farmers. Providing free electricity to farmers for irrigation is also included in its resolve. Preparations are being made to provide grants for the construction of borewells, tubewells, ponds and tanks to all small and marginal farmers. Solar pumps are also being distributed to the farmers by the government.

