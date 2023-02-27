Puja Pal, Member of the Legislative Assembly from Chail constituency of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district and wife of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Raju Pal who was shot dead in 2005 in broad daylight, said she has faith in the Yogi Adityanath government and is hopeful that the murderers of Umesh Pal, who was a key witness in her husband’s killing, would be behind bars soon.

Speaking to News18.com, the slain BSP MLA’s wife who has sought a strong security cover for herself and other witnesses in her husband’s case, said she is hopeful that she will get justice too.

“The killing of Umesh Pal who was a key witness in my husband Raju Pal’s murder case came as a rude shock to me. But I am sure that Umesh’s murderers will be behind bars soon. Yogi ji ki sarkaar mein nyay ki ummeed ki ja sakti hai," she said.

Advertisement

Puja said that on Sunday she met the chief minister and sought Y+ security cover. She said the CM has assured all possible help to her.

“It is requested that Y+ security cover is given to me in order to ensure my safety so that proceedings in my husband’s case can proceed further smoothly and mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed could be proven guilty and the mafia raj in UP can come to an end," she said.

Umesh Pal was murdered outside his house under Ghumanganj Police Station, Prayagraj on Friday.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Monday that Shaista Parveen, wife of Atique Ahmed, who recently joined BSP, would be expelled if he is found guilty. She also called Atique a product of the Samajwadi Party.

Mayawati’s statement came after an uproar in the UP Assembly when CM Yogi Adityanath accused the SP of promoting criminals during its regime.

Advertisement

Rajesh Kumar Mourya, station house officer of Ghumanganj police station, Prayagraj, said as many as 30 people were questioned during multiple raids carried out in four states including UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case.

He said Atique’s wife Shaista, his four sons Ebaan, Aezam, Ali, and Uman as well as their friend Rehan were questioned in connection with Umesh Pal’s murder. His brother Ashraf, is lodged in Bareilly central jail where the list of people who visited him the past three months are being screened, said the SHO.

Mayawati had inducted Shaista into the party on January 5, 2023, with a plan to field her for the mayor seat in Prayagraj in the upcoming local body elections.

Advertisement

Richa Singh, former Allahabad University Student Union President, who twice unsuccessfully contested assembly elections as a Samajwadi Party candidate from the Prayagraj Allahabad West seat and was recently expelled from the SP allegedly after criticising party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on the Ramcharitmanas row, said, “It’s sheer irony if a person challenging law and order continues to be a part of society or a party."

In 2005, after Raju Pal defeated Atique Ahmed’s brother, Ashraf, in assembly bypolls for the Allahabad West seat, he was shot dead near his house while returning from a hospital with his associates Sandeep Yadav and Devi Lal. Thereafter, Raju’s wife had lodged an FIR against Atique, Ashraf, and seven unidentified people on charges of rioting, attempt to murder, murder, and criminal conspiracy.

Advertisement

Umesh Pal’s family members said that he was frequently getting threats but he was committed to bringing justice to Raju Pal’s family for which he was fighting for 18 long years.

Read all the Latest India News here