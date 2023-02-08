A woman in Hyderabad allegedly killed her husband after he came close to his second wife and started neglecting her. Surprisingly, the second wife allegedly assisted the accused to commit the crime.

The incident took place in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar under Jeedimetla Police Station limits in Hyderabad recently.

The deceased identified as Suresh (28) was an auto driver. Suresh and the accused, Renuka, fell in love with each other and got married in 2016. After the marriage, Renuka got addicted to alcohol and spent her most of her time at liquor shops. It was also alleged that she became closer to other people, police said.

Renuka met an orphan girl from Dundigal Thanda at a liquor shop in Bahadurpally recently and they both became friends. Since the girl was an orphan, Renuka brought her into the house and later got her husband to marry her.

The trio including Suresh, Renuka and the orphan girl have been living together under one roof for the past 15 days.

After tying the knot with the girl, Suresh tried to part ways with Renuka which led to a fight between the two. The trio consumed liquor together on Sunday night. After Suresh slept under the influence of liquor, Renuka with the help of the girl tied a shawl to his neck. This led to the death of Suresh, according to police.

Renuka with her accomplice packed the body in a bag and pushed it out of the second floor of the building where they were staying, on the road in front of the house. Later, she made a phone call to Suresh’s relatives and told them that his husband did not return to the house. The next day she alleged that somebody killed her husband and left his dead body in front of the house, police said.

The accused approached the police with the same story but Suresh’s relatives grew suspicious and filed a police complaint. The police have taken the accused into their custody.

