Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reportedly said on Sunday that the word Hindu is a geographic term rather than a religious one, urging people to call him “a Hindu."

The Kerala Governor was quoting the words of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, the founder of the Aligarh Muslim University at the inauguration ceremony of the ‘Hindu conclave’, organised by Malayalee Hindus settled in North America in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, according to PTI.

Addressing the event, Governor Khan reportedly said “Anybody who is born in India, anybody who lives on the food which is produced in India, anybody who drinks water from the rivers of India is entitled to call themselves a Hindu and so “you must call me a Hindu", Khan also said quoting the Aligarh University founder’s words.

The governor claimed Sir Syed was given a reception by the Arya Samaj members when he completed his tenure in the Legislative Council during the colonial regime.

Arif Khan said that Sir Syed had asked the Samaj members why they didn’t call him a Hindu and had made it clear that he did not consider “Hindu" as a religious term.

“I do not consider Hindu as a religious term, Hindu is a geographical term," the Governor reportedly said quoting Syed Ahmed Khan’s words.

Arif Mohammed Khan also claimed that it was “perfectly fine" to use the terminology like Hindu, Muslim and Sikh during the colonial era because the Britishers had divided communities based on the rights of citizens.

He alleged there was a conspiracy theory circulating in Kerala that continues to make a person feel wrong to say “I am a Hindu" adding that even before India’s independence, kings and rulers of the country believed in “sanatana dharma", and had accepted all religious groups with open arms.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan was among those present at the event. He stressed the need to bring all those who believe in “Sanatana Dharma" under one roof.

(With PTI Inputs)

