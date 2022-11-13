Youth Falls to Death From Ghaziabad High-rise, Family Alleges Murder

The family members of a 19-year-old, who fell to his death from a building in Ghaziabad on November 3, have alleged that he was murdered. The police had initially been treating the case as a suicide but registered a murder case after the family’s allegations, as per reports.

CCTV footage shows the engineering student, identified as Hardik Vats, falling from the 19th floor of a building, but does not show how it happened. Police said Vats fell to his death at around 4pm from tower B of the Apex The Kremlin society, where he was visiting someone, as per Times of India.

Some security guards heard a thud and rushed to the spot to find him lying in a pool of blood, at which point they called the police. “Investigation revealed he had entered the society around 3 pm on Thursday, and the CCTV footage from the society gate also confirmed it. On checking the register copy maintained by the security guards, we found Hardik had not mentioned the flat number. He only mentioned tower B, along with his name," said Yogendra Malik, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, as per TOI. “We are checking footage from the other CCTV cameras in the society and tower B. Police are trying to find the answer to who he went to meet and in which flat," he added.

A senior police officer said that a CCTV camera on the 17th floor of tower B captured the incident for some seconds. Police also found his bag on the 18th floor.

The youth had left for college and around 3 pm, called to say he was coming back home, his family said, as per an NDTV report. Around 4.45 pm, an unknown person called the family from his phone, telling them to come to Apex Society in Siddharth Vihar. By the time they got there, he had been taken to hospital by locals, and doctors later declared him dead, the report said.

His family alleged that Hardik was mentally fit and someone called him to the high-rise to murder him, as per reports. They claimed that he did not have any acquaintances or relatives in society where the incident happened and his reason for going to the building is unclear.

The police have registered a case of murder and investigation is underway.

