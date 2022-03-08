Z+ Protectee Abhishek Banerjee Urges Kolkata Police to Remove Barricades Outside House; BJP Calls It ‘Drama’

To maintain his ‘Aam Aadmi’ image, All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been urging the Kolkata Police for quite some time now to remove barricades in front of his house in Bhabanipur in order to not “disturb" any commuter or local. The barricades are part of his Z+ security cover.

Both Abhishek and chief minister Mamata Banerjee have been provided with the Z+ security cover.

The barricades were placed in front of his house on the busy Harish Mukherjee Road in Bhabanipur for quite some time now, but were removed today.

“Dada (Abhishek Banerjee) does not want anyone to get disturbed by his security. These steps have been taken by him for this reason," said one of Abhishek’s aides.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, told News18 that the Z+ security cover shows that the protectee has a high security threat. “He (Abhishek Banerjee) has to have ‘house guards’, the dedicated people who will look into whether some external force are trying to enter his house or not. It is for this purpose barricading is required," the official said.

Time and again, opposition BJP has questioned Abhishek’s security, and has called the barricading episode a “drama". BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh asked, “Why has it been removed now? He made this area prohibited for so long. Even, we could not go and campaign there. People can go outside the Prime Minister’s house but not his, why? I think, they have this internal problem…"

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh, however, said it is a “sensitive security matter". “People have seen what happened to Rajiv Gandhi (former PM) when his security got reduced. This person is always in target of the Prime Minister and home minister of the country so the security threat is there. Since the concerned person himself has requested, we feel still security agencies should do everything to protect him."

