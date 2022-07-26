Bento Box Lunch Ideas That Will Make Your Child’s Day At School

Now that the summer vacations have come to an end, schools are all set to reopen. As a result, deciding on a quick and filling meal to give your child every day for school becomes challenging.

Worry not, we are here to relieve you from that stress and provide you with some innovative ideas that will make your job easy.

In order to make your child’s lunch super healthy, you need a bento box. It is a wide tray that is divided into several compartments where you can add a little bit of everything. It comes in all shapes and offers a wide range of options.

From two compartments to more, you can buy one of them according to your choice.

Advertisement

Listed below are some simple and healthy bento meals that your child will surely love:

Turkey and Cheese Pinwheels Bento Lunch:

The heart of this bento box is tasty pinwheels made of lettuce, cheese, and turkey in bite-size pieces. While the combination of popcorn with chocolate chips will make a delightful snack, crisp celery sticks and luscious blueberries will carry many nutritional benefits. Furthermore, packing this healthy lunch is a breeze and you can also prepare it the night before.

Mediterranean Bento Lunch:

Advertisement

This bento box is healthy beyond measure. It is a combination of cucumber salad, hummus, pita, etc. Since it is refreshing, it can be the perfect dish for you to give your child for school on a summer day.

Charcuterie Bistro Lunch Box:

If your kid is a fan of Starbucks, then trust us, this recipe will surely make his day. Charcuterie bistro lunch box is inspired by Starbucks bistro boxes. This portable meal is similar to a small cheese plate that can be carried around. In addition to nutritional benefits, it is convenient to take for lunch at school.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here