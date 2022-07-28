Three Easy To Make Recipes For Your School-Going Child

As kids grow, they require food from all five healthy groups along with vitamins and minerals to support their developing bodies. Hence, it is extremely crucial for parents to ensure their kids get the right nutrition.

Deciding what to give your child in lunch that is tasty, filling, as well as healthy can be quite challenging. But worry not, we are here to take that stress off your shoulders.

Here are a few nutrient-rich easy to make recipes that your child will love:

Rainbow salad jars with tuna and pasta:

Ingredients required:

75g Pasta

50g Chopped green beans

40g Drained Canned tuna

1 Tablespoon Mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon yoghurt

50g Cherry tomatoes, make sure that they are sliced in quarters

¼ Can sweetcorn

Instructions:

Boil the pasta and drain the water. Green beans should be cooked for two minutes before being rinsed in cold water. Mix the tuna with mayonnaise and yoghurt in a separate bowl. While serving put the tuna salad and pasta in a container and garnish it with green beans, cherry tomatoes and sweet corn.

Turkey wraps:

Ingredients:

Chopped 100g cooked turkey

2 Tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 Flour tortilla

¼ Shredded cucumber

2 Shredded onions

Watercress

Instructions:

On high flame, marinate the turkey with 1 tablespoon of hoisin sauce. Grill it till it starts sizzling. The next step is to heat up the tortilla wrap and spread some hoisin sauce over it. Fill the tortillas with grilled turkey, watercress, cucumber as well as onions. The last step is to roll the tortilla and your healthy, delicious turkey wraps will be ready.

Pasta salad:

Ingredients:

100g Pasta

¼ Tablespoon mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon pesto

½ Tablespoon yoghurt

¼ Lemon

50g Cooked meat

25g Sliced cherry tomatoes

50g Cooked mixed vegetable

Instructions:

After boiling the pasta, mix the pesto in it and let it cool. After cooling it, mix it with mayonnaise, yoghurt, lemon juice and vegetables. While serving it, top off the pasta mixture with the meat.

